Car crashes through front window of Hunan Wok over weekend

Tuesday Feb 14

Shattered glass and twisted metal were left behind after a car crashed into the front of popular off-campus Chinese restaurant Hunan Wok on Friday. This marks the second time in five years the restaurant has been subjected to vehicle-caused damage, with the first incident reported on by the Whit in March of 2012.

