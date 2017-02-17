Car crashes through front window of Hunan Wok over weekend
Shattered glass and twisted metal were left behind after a car crashed into the front of popular off-campus Chinese restaurant Hunan Wok on Friday. This marks the second time in five years the restaurant has been subjected to vehicle-caused damage, with the first incident reported on by the Whit in March of 2012.
Read more at The Whit.
