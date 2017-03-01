Car clinic will teach teen's basic car maintenance
The Mosaic Family Success Center and Matt Blatt will be hosting a car clinic on Tuesday, Feb, 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Matt Blatt Service Center, 501 Delsea Drive in Glassboro. The clinic will educate teens and their families' on basic car maintenance such as changing oil and tires.
