Car clinic will teach teen's basic car maintenance

Friday Feb 24 Read more: The Jersey Journal

The Mosaic Family Success Center and Matt Blatt will be hosting a car clinic on Tuesday, Feb, 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Matt Blatt Service Center, 501 Delsea Drive in Glassboro. The clinic will educate teens and their families' on basic car maintenance such as changing oil and tires.

