Brother, sister charged with attempted murder, carjacking

Donnell Scruggs, left, and his sister, Renae Scruggs, have been charged with attempted murder, carjacking and robbery in an connection with an incident in Paulsboro in April 2016. WOODBURY -- A brother and sister have been charged with attempted murder, carjacking and robbery in an incident which seriously injured a Paulsboro man this past April, authorities said.

