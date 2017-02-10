Brother, sister charged with attempte...

Brother, sister charged with attempted murder, carjacking

Saturday Feb 4

Donnell Scruggs, left, and his sister, Renae Scruggs, have been charged with attempted murder, carjacking and robbery in an connection with an incident in Paulsboro in April 2016. WOODBURY -- A brother and sister have been charged with attempted murder, carjacking and robbery in an incident which seriously injured a Paulsboro man this past April, authorities said.

Glassboro, NJ

