Brother and Sister Rob, Shoot, Carjack Man in NJ: Police
Police arrested a brother and sister accused of shooting a man, robbing him and stealing his car in Paulsboro, New Jersey last year. Police say Donnell Scruggs, 36, of Glassboro, his sister Renae Scruggs, 34, of Paulsboro and Ryan Williams, 38, of Paulsboro approached a 39-year-old man in the parking lot of a convenience store on Billings Avenue back on April 22, 2016.
