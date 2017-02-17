A friendly ogre, Shrek, comes to Glassboro March 2-4

Glassboro High School brings "Shrek the Musical" to its stage on Thursday, March 2, Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m. Follow along as Shrek meets fairytale characters and ultimately his beloved Fiona. Families can even meet the characters in person at a "Shrek and Friends Ice Cream Social" on March 4 from 5-6 p.m. The musical stars William Mintz , Hannah O'Brien and Matthew Taylor and Bethel Bichay .

