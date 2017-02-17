A friendly ogre, Shrek, comes to Glassboro March 2-4
Glassboro High School brings "Shrek the Musical" to its stage on Thursday, March 2, Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m. Follow along as Shrek meets fairytale characters and ultimately his beloved Fiona. Families can even meet the characters in person at a "Shrek and Friends Ice Cream Social" on March 4 from 5-6 p.m. The musical stars William Mintz , Hannah O'Brien and Matthew Taylor and Bethel Bichay .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High Property Taxes in Gloucester township
|11 hr
|Fred
|3
|Michelle Gentek cheated on her husband (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Lynda
|19
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Feb 16
|Benny
|15
|Michelle Gentek-Mayer
|Feb 13
|PWT
|6
|FBI must Investigate Mayor David Mayer and Coun...
|Feb 12
|Suzanna
|2
|I need brown
|Feb 10
|Soul collector
|1
|The old Pizza Hut site
|Jan 28
|ItalianLoco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glassboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC