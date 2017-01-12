You can't miss the new Pureland Community Shuttle

Michael Gower, executive director of the United Way of Gloucester County, stated that "It has been an amazing 18 months since the launch of the Pureland East-West Community Shuttle." The program started in June 2015 when the United Way of Gloucester County received a grant from the Pascale Sykes Foundation, as part of a collaborative effort with several community-service partners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.