Trio sought in Glassboro daylight robbery
GLASSBORO -- Two victims were robbed of their wallets and cellphones at a local apartment complex Thursday afternoon, borough police said. The pair were walking in Hollybush Gardens Apartments around 2 p.m. when they were confronted by three men who demanded the victims hand over their wallets and phones, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gloucester Township Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt
|Wed
|Joe D
|3
|Michelle Gentek cheated on her husband (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Jane
|18
|Mayor David Mayer Builds Thousands of Section 8
|Jan 31
|Ivy
|1
|The old Pizza Hut site
|Jan 28
|ItalianLoco
|1
|High Property Taxes in Gloucester Township
|Jan 28
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Gloucester Township Corrupt
|Jan 28
|Recall Mayor Mayer
|1
|Gloucester Township Mayor Mayer Raises Massive ...
|Jan 28
|Massive Property ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Glassboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC