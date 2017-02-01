Trio sought in Glassboro daylight rob...

Trio sought in Glassboro daylight robbery

Saturday Jan 28

GLASSBORO -- Two victims were robbed of their wallets and cellphones at a local apartment complex Thursday afternoon, borough police said. The pair were walking in Hollybush Gardens Apartments around 2 p.m. when they were confronted by three men who demanded the victims hand over their wallets and phones, according to police.

