Steve Sweeney addresses County Chambe...

Steve Sweeney addresses County Chamber Breakfast

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: NJ.com

Senate President Steve Sweeney joined local community, business and education leaders this morning in Glassboro for the Gloucester County Chamber of Commerce's 13 Annual State of the County Breakfast. The Senate President addressed the crowd on the Legislature's latest efforts to support job growth and business development in the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glassboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti 10 min Abscam 1
Mayor David Mayer raises highest Property Taxes... 37 min Meranda 2
Hitler aka Mayor David R. Mayer Wed Greedy Mayor Davi... 1
Reckless spending by Mayor David Mayer and his ... Wed Reckless GT Mayor 1
affordable landscaping (Mar '13) Wed illegal Mexicans ... 52
Mayor David Mayer Insane Property Tax Increase. Tue Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Gloucester Township Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt Jan 23 Recall Mayor Davi... 2
See all Glassboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glassboro Forum Now

Glassboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glassboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Glassboro, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,049 • Total comments across all topics: 278,283,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC