Steve Sweeney addresses County Chamber Breakfast
Senate President Steve Sweeney joined local community, business and education leaders this morning in Glassboro for the Gloucester County Chamber of Commerce's 13 Annual State of the County Breakfast. The Senate President addressed the crowd on the Legislature's latest efforts to support job growth and business development in the region.
