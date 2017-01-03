School superintendent shares a story and holiday math with students
Glassboro School District Superintendent Mark Silverstein, Ed.D. accepted an invitation to read to Cynthia Wiggins and Heather Butler's fifth-grade class at Thomas E. Bowe School in December. The class was learning about how people celebrate December holidays in different cultures and countries.
