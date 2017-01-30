Rowan University opens $70.6M College...

Rowan University opens $70.6M College of Engineering addition

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: The Jersey Journal

GLASSBORO -- The late Henry Rowan had a vision for the university and with the $70.6 million addition to the engineering building now open, the program is one step closer to his dream. Rowan University officials cut the ribbon on the newest completed addition to the campus, the second half of the Henry Rowan College of Engineering building.

