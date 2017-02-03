Rowan student allegedly threatened an...

Rowan student allegedly threatened another student with knife

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: The Jersey Journal

GLASSBORO -- Campus police at Rowan University issued an alert announcing they were looking for an 18-year-old student in connection with criminal incidents Monday. James "Forrest" Gilmore, 18, allegedly threatened another student with a knife on the first floor of Chestnut Hall around 3 p.m. He is also believed to have kicked in a door at Holly Pointe Commons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glassboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Sicklerville a dangerous and nasty town? (Mar '08) Sat Fishbait 101
Gloucester Township Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt Feb 1 Joe D 3
Michelle Gentek cheated on her husband (Sep '15) Feb 1 Jane 18
Mayor David Mayer Builds Thousands of Section 8 Jan 31 Ivy 1
The old Pizza Hut site Jan 28 ItalianLoco 1
High Property Taxes in Gloucester Township Jan 28 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Gloucester Township Corrupt Jan 28 Recall Mayor Mayer 1
See all Glassboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glassboro Forum Now

Glassboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glassboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Glassboro, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,893 • Total comments across all topics: 278,582,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC