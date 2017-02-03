Rowan student allegedly threatened another student with knife
GLASSBORO -- Campus police at Rowan University issued an alert announcing they were looking for an 18-year-old student in connection with criminal incidents Monday. James "Forrest" Gilmore, 18, allegedly threatened another student with a knife on the first floor of Chestnut Hall around 3 p.m. He is also believed to have kicked in a door at Holly Pointe Commons.
