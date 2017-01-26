Real Men Read members read to younger...

Real Men Read members read to younger students

Friday Jan 13 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Fourth, fifth and sixth-grade members of Thomas E. Bowe School's Real Men Read Program in Glassboro took their literacy skills on the road in December. They traveled to Glassboro's J. Harvey Rodgers School bearing armfuls of books and strong reading voices.

