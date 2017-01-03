Public helps ID peeping Tom caught on surveillance video, cops say
GLASSBORO -- A Cumberland County man has been charged after police circulated surveillance video showing a peeping Tom using a chair to look into a Glassboro house. Darnell M. Harold, 32, of Vineland, was charged Saturday with peering into a dwelling.
