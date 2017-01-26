New Rohrer College Business Hall welc...

New Rohrer College Business Hall welcomes students to 'new home' at Rowan

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: The Whit

On the morning of Jan. 16, Rowan University officially opened its latest addition to campus with a ribbon cutting ceremony in the new Business Hall, located next to Westby Hall. At the ceremony, Dean of Rohrer College of Business Dr. Susan Lehrman, as well as several other representatives from the university and Glassboro town council, christened the building as a "new home," not just for Rowan students, but also for business leaders everywhere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Whit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glassboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti 11 min Abscam 1
Mayor David Mayer raises highest Property Taxes... 37 min Meranda 2
Hitler aka Mayor David R. Mayer Wed Greedy Mayor Davi... 1
Reckless spending by Mayor David Mayer and his ... Wed Reckless GT Mayor 1
affordable landscaping (Mar '13) Wed illegal Mexicans ... 52
Mayor David Mayer Insane Property Tax Increase. Tue Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Gloucester Township Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt Jan 23 Recall Mayor Davi... 2
See all Glassboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glassboro Forum Now

Glassboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glassboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Glassboro, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,049 • Total comments across all topics: 278,283,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC