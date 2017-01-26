New Rohrer College Business Hall welcomes students to 'new home' at Rowan
On the morning of Jan. 16, Rowan University officially opened its latest addition to campus with a ribbon cutting ceremony in the new Business Hall, located next to Westby Hall. At the ceremony, Dean of Rohrer College of Business Dr. Susan Lehrman, as well as several other representatives from the university and Glassboro town council, christened the building as a "new home," not just for Rowan students, but also for business leaders everywhere.
