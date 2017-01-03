Looking Back
President Lyndon B. Johnson met for the second day with Soviet Premier Aleksei Kosygin in Glassboro, N.J., for a three-day summit conference. The Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory confirmed the existence of a 10th moon orbiting the planet Saturn, which French astronomer Audouin Dollfus found while studying a photograph taken Dec. 15. The satellite, which would be named Janus, marked the first new Saturnian moon discovered since Phoebe was found in 1899.
