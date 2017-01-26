Gloucester County drunken driving patrols yield 33 arrests
Police officers conducting special patrols in the final weeks of 2016 charged 33 drivers with alcohol and drug-influenced driving and issued more than 200 motor vehicle summonses, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. In all, 28 drivers were charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and five were arrested for drug-influenced driving.
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|11 min
|Abscam
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest Property Taxes...
|37 min
|Meranda
|2
|Hitler aka Mayor David R. Mayer
|Wed
|Greedy Mayor Davi...
|1
|Reckless spending by Mayor David Mayer and his ...
|Wed
|Reckless GT Mayor
|1
|affordable landscaping (Mar '13)
|Wed
|illegal Mexicans ...
|52
|Mayor David Mayer Insane Property Tax Increase.
|Tue
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Gloucester Township Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt
|Jan 23
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|2
