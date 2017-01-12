Disabled Navy vet welcomed to new N.J...

Disabled Navy vet welcomed to new N.J. home

Saturday Jan 7 Read more: NJ.com

GLASSBORO -- A community kickoff event was held for disabled Navy veteran Timothy Birckhead at Masso's Catering in Glassboro on Saturday morning as he prepares to move to his custom-built home provided by Homes for Our Troops. "If this event is any indication of the level of love this community has to offer, then you guys should be very excited," said Katelyn Donovan when speaking to Birckhead and his family of the reception they received from Gloucester County residents.

Glassboro, NJ

