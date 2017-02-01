Anti-Trump graffiti spray-painted on Rowan University sign
Authorities are trying to determine who spray painted the words "NO TRUMP" and "PUNCH NAZIS" on a sign at Rowan University's campus in Glassboro. A faculty member and a borough resident reported the graffiti around 9:30 a.m. Sunday on the sign for Hollybush Mansion, a historic building at the edge of campus near Summit Lane and Whitney Avenue.
