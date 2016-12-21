Yarn It! Art action continues on display in Glassboro
A yarn bombing event will stay up through the holiday season in Glassboro, giving viewers an opportunity to experience a colorful public art action by regional artists and crafters. Presented through a partnership between Rowan University Art Gallery, Creative Glassboro and the Borough of Glassboro, it is on display through January.
