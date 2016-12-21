Roving drunken driving patrols begin this week in Gloucester County

The state-funded effort, part of the "Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign, will include extra patrols in Clayton, Glassboro, Pitman, Westville and Woodbury, as well as Deptford, East Greenwich, Greenwich, Harrison, Logan, Mantua, Monroe and Washington townships. The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office will distribute $45,000 in state funds to pay for the extra patrols, which will run through Jan. 1. "This is a critical law enforcement program that can save lives during a time of the year when impaired driving traditionally increases by nearly 10 percent," said Gloucester County Prosecutor Sean F. Dalton.

