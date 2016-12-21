(PHOTOS) Boro in Lights brings Rowan students, Glassboro residents together
The holiday season officially started in Glassboro on Friday night at Boro in Lights, the borough's free annual tree lighting ceremony on Rowan Boulevard. Thousands of Glassboro residents and Rowan University students enjoyed horse and carriage rides, photos with Santa Claus, an ice sculpture demonstration, food trucks and craft tables.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Whit.
Add your comments below
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State claims contractors defrauded 38 customers (Apr '07)
|12 hr
|john
|27
|Gloucester twp police officers beat up a local man (Dec '09)
|19 hr
|Gigi
|8
|Michelle Gentek cheated on her husband (Sep '15)
|19 hr
|Gigi
|16
|Michelle Gentek-Mayer
|Dec 20
|Alec
|3
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec 12
|John Gold
|2
|Police receive complaints about two more South ... (Aug '06)
|Dec 10
|Lynessa
|228
|Winslow police trying to identify woman found w... (Aug '14)
|Dec 7
|HEATHER
|2
Find what you want!
Search Glassboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC