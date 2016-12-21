Official seeks good Samaritans who helped Route 55 crash victim
After colliding with a tractor-trailer on Route 55 South Wednesday, a driver was pinned by the crushed car door, according to Camden County Freeholder Bill Moen, who came upon the crash. Moen is trying to find and thank the good Samaritans who helped free the woman.
