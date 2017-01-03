N.J. car shop spreads holiday cheer through donated van
WOODBURY -- Each year, as the Christmas spirit looms large, the team over at Boggs Auto Collision Rebuilders does some extra work, comparable to that of old St. Nick, by taking a totaled vehicle, restoring it to pristine condition and donating it to someone in need. This year, the vehicle didn't go to one family.
