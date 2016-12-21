Gloucester County seeks funding for n...

Gloucester County seeks funding for new Route 322 bypass

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 2 Read more: The Jersey Journal

HARRISON TWP. -- With plans in the works to build a new hospital and a shopping plaza at the Route 322/55 interchange in Harrison Township, county officials want to study future traffic needs in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glassboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State claims contractors defrauded 38 customers (Apr '07) 12 hr john 27
Gloucester twp police officers beat up a local man (Dec '09) 19 hr Gigi 8
Michelle Gentek cheated on her husband (Sep '15) 20 hr Gigi 16
Michelle Gentek-Mayer Dec 20 Alec 3
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... Dec 12 John Gold 2
News Police receive complaints about two more South ... (Aug '06) Dec 10 Lynessa 228
News Winslow police trying to identify woman found w... (Aug '14) Dec 7 HEATHER 2
See all Glassboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glassboro Forum Now

Glassboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glassboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Glassboro, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,087 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,097

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC