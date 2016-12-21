Gloucester County seeks funding for new Route 322 bypass
HARRISON TWP. -- With plans in the works to build a new hospital and a shopping plaza at the Route 322/55 interchange in Harrison Township, county officials want to study future traffic needs in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State claims contractors defrauded 38 customers (Apr '07)
|12 hr
|john
|27
|Gloucester twp police officers beat up a local man (Dec '09)
|19 hr
|Gigi
|8
|Michelle Gentek cheated on her husband (Sep '15)
|20 hr
|Gigi
|16
|Michelle Gentek-Mayer
|Dec 20
|Alec
|3
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec 12
|John Gold
|2
|Police receive complaints about two more South ... (Aug '06)
|Dec 10
|Lynessa
|228
|Winslow police trying to identify woman found w... (Aug '14)
|Dec 7
|HEATHER
|2
Find what you want!
Search Glassboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC