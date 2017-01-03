Glassboro third graders sing songs of snowflakes
The community applauded enthusiastically at Dorothy L. Bullock School's performance of "Flakes," a winter celebration of snow. Glassboro students, at left, Zatejuh Gaines, Sophia Repkoe and Gavin Doyne are on the concert stage.
