Glassboro students get head start on ...

Glassboro students get head start on career options

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: NJ.com

Glassboro Intermediate School students gained a jump start in career exploration this year thanks to the efforts of guidance counselor David Davenport Jr. Davenport prides himself in preparing students for high school and beyond. This year, Davenport planned a comprehensive career day to enable students to explore their interests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glassboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 102 Caught Allegedly Trying to Buy Heroin (May '06) 11 hr Bsmith1072 103
Surrogate Arrested for theft Dec 27 Robbie 5
Michelle Gentek-Mayer Dec 27 Maureen 4
News State claims contractors defrauded 38 customers (Apr '07) Dec 24 john 27
Gloucester twp police officers beat up a local man (Dec '09) Dec 23 Gigi 8
Michelle Gentek cheated on her husband (Sep '15) Dec 23 Gigi 16
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... Dec 12 John Gold 2
See all Glassboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glassboro Forum Now

Glassboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glassboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Glassboro, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,495 • Total comments across all topics: 277,532,490

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC