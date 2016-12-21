Glassboro students get head start on career options
Glassboro Intermediate School students gained a jump start in career exploration this year thanks to the efforts of guidance counselor David Davenport Jr. Davenport prides himself in preparing students for high school and beyond. This year, Davenport planned a comprehensive career day to enable students to explore their interests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|102 Caught Allegedly Trying to Buy Heroin (May '06)
|11 hr
|Bsmith1072
|103
|Surrogate Arrested for theft
|Dec 27
|Robbie
|5
|Michelle Gentek-Mayer
|Dec 27
|Maureen
|4
|State claims contractors defrauded 38 customers (Apr '07)
|Dec 24
|john
|27
|Gloucester twp police officers beat up a local man (Dec '09)
|Dec 23
|Gigi
|8
|Michelle Gentek cheated on her husband (Sep '15)
|Dec 23
|Gigi
|16
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec 12
|John Gold
|2
Find what you want!
Search Glassboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC