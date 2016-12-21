Glassboro kindergarteners give exuber...

Glassboro kindergarteners give exuberant concerts

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Glassboro kindergarteners performed their winter concerts at J. Harvey Rodgers School on Dec. 8. The 5-year-olds delighted parents and the community with an exuberant chorus of lively songs, complete with hand motions. All students performed "Mi Casa, Su Casa," "Hanukkah, Oh Hanukkah," "Every Day a Holiday," "Disco Santa" and "One Small Voice."

