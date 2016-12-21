Glassboro kindergarteners give exuberant concerts
Glassboro kindergarteners performed their winter concerts at J. Harvey Rodgers School on Dec. 8. The 5-year-olds delighted parents and the community with an exuberant chorus of lively songs, complete with hand motions. All students performed "Mi Casa, Su Casa," "Hanukkah, Oh Hanukkah," "Every Day a Holiday," "Disco Santa" and "One Small Voice."
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State claims contractors defrauded 38 customers (Apr '07)
|Dec 24
|john
|27
|Gloucester twp police officers beat up a local man (Dec '09)
|Dec 23
|Gigi
|8
|Michelle Gentek cheated on her husband (Sep '15)
|Dec 23
|Gigi
|16
|Michelle Gentek-Mayer
|Dec 20
|Alec
|3
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec 12
|John Gold
|2
|Police receive complaints about two more South ... (Aug '06)
|Dec 10
|Lynessa
|228
|Winslow police trying to identify woman found w... (Aug '14)
|Dec 7
|HEATHER
|2
