Acting police chief appointed in Perth Amboy
Acting police chief appointed in Perth Amboy Roman McKeon has been appointed as Perth Amboy's acting police chief, Mayor Wilda Diaz announced Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2gPvGZa PERTH AMBOY - Captain Roman McKeon has been appointed as the city's acting police chief, Mayor Wilda Diaz announced on Tuesday. "Today we take one more step towards continuing to strengthen our public safety," Diaz said in a news release.
