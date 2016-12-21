6th graders learn about Egypt from Rowan professor
Forty-two Glassboro sixth-graders took an imaginary trip to Egypt in November. They did so thanks to the words, slides and artifacts of Maria Rosado, a Rowan University professor of anthropology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State claims contractors defrauded 38 customers (Apr '07)
|12 hr
|john
|27
|Gloucester twp police officers beat up a local man (Dec '09)
|19 hr
|Gigi
|8
|Michelle Gentek cheated on her husband (Sep '15)
|19 hr
|Gigi
|16
|Michelle Gentek-Mayer
|Dec 20
|Alec
|3
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec 12
|John Gold
|2
|Police receive complaints about two more South ... (Aug '06)
|Dec 10
|Lynessa
|228
|Winslow police trying to identify woman found w... (Aug '14)
|Dec 7
|HEATHER
|2
Find what you want!
Search Glassboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC