Woman suspected in 7 burglaries, cops say they caught her on the 8th
CLAYTON -- A Clayton woman suspected in seven Gloucester County burglaries was arrested after trying to execute an eighth while residents were home, police said. On Nov. 23, Jayne Childress, 44, was arrested for a string of burglaries that began in September and continued until the day of her arrest, police said.
