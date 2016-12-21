Santa Claus to visit Glassboro
On Thursday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m., Glassboro High School Renaissance and the Glassboro Police Department will host a free Pajama Party with Santa for children ages 1-9, accompanied by an adult. Listen to stories with Santa, decorate reindeer cupcakes and enjoy a pizza snack.
