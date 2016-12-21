Rowan University School of Osteopathi...

Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine Dean Named to Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert A. McDonald has appointed Thomas A. Cavalieri, DO, Dean and Professor of Medicine at the Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine, to serve on the VA National Academic Affiliations Council . Dr. Cavalieri's appointment succeeds American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine President and CEO, Stephen C. Shannon, DO, MPH, who has served on the committee since it was established in October 2011.

