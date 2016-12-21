Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine Dean Named to Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert A. McDonald has appointed Thomas A. Cavalieri, DO, Dean and Professor of Medicine at the Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine, to serve on the VA National Academic Affiliations Council . Dr. Cavalieri's appointment succeeds American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine President and CEO, Stephen C. Shannon, DO, MPH, who has served on the committee since it was established in October 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State claims contractors defrauded 38 customers (Apr '07)
|12 hr
|john
|27
|Gloucester twp police officers beat up a local man (Dec '09)
|19 hr
|Gigi
|8
|Michelle Gentek cheated on her husband (Sep '15)
|20 hr
|Gigi
|16
|Michelle Gentek-Mayer
|Dec 20
|Alec
|3
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec 12
|John Gold
|2
|Police receive complaints about two more South ... (Aug '06)
|Dec 10
|Lynessa
|228
|Winslow police trying to identify woman found w... (Aug '14)
|Dec 7
|HEATHER
|2
Find what you want!
Search Glassboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC