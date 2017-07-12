Meetings Planned for 'Vote Yes Valley View'
Meetings have already occurred in Hinsdale and Opheim . Future meetings will be held on July 13, at 6:30 p.m., at the Nashua Senior Citizens Center ; July 18, at 7 p.m., at the Fort Peck Interpretive Center ; July 19, at 4 p.m., and July 25, at 7 p.m., at Valley View Home in Glasgow; July 25, at 1 p.m., at Frazer High School ; Aug. 1, at 6 p.m., at the St. Marie Town Hall and Aug. 6, at 8 p.m., at Lustre Christian High School .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Glasgow Courier.
Add your comments below
Glasgow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Amazenblue
|77
|Montana man guilty of kidnapping, sexually assa...
|Apr '17
|starchild777
|1
|Moving to Glasgow (May '12)
|Jan '17
|Ky person
|7
|George Daniel Miller - Name on Vietnam Veterans... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Bill Jacobson GHS...
|1
|Throw Out The Records From Here On Out (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
|The Glasgow Courier Homepage (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
|Not Your Average Valentines (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glasgow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC