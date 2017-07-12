Meetings Planned for 'Vote Yes Valley...

Meetings Planned for 'Vote Yes Valley View'

Meetings have already occurred in Hinsdale and Opheim . Future meetings will be held on July 13, at 6:30 p.m., at the Nashua Senior Citizens Center ; July 18, at 7 p.m., at the Fort Peck Interpretive Center ; July 19, at 4 p.m., and July 25, at 7 p.m., at Valley View Home in Glasgow; July 25, at 1 p.m., at Frazer High School ; Aug. 1, at 6 p.m., at the St. Marie Town Hall and Aug. 6, at 8 p.m., at Lustre Christian High School .

