GPD Offers Treats Coup...Jennifer Fuller GPD
The Glasgow Police Department has partnered with McDonald's, Flips and Dairy Queen of Glasgow, to make coupons for free ice cream cones available for officers to reward kids they notice making good decisions. Earlier this spring, Lieutenant Trint Gamas approached the department about an incentive program for kids found to be safely and appropriately seated in car seats.
