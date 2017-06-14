Orthopedic Surgeon Practices New Techniques

Kae Sukut, PA-C and Dr. Scott Croft , along with their surgical scrub technicians, utilize the new operating table FMDH purchased to accommodate Dr. Croft's procedures. When we sat down with Dr. Scott Croft at his new office in Frances Mahon Deaconess Hospital , he was excited to skip talking about himself and move on to talking about the advances the orthopedic surgery department at FMDH was making.

