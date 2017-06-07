Opposing the American...Connie Sharp
Many people do not know that most Montanans living with disabilities are veterans. As a caregiver, I've seen firsthand the difference the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid expansion has made in our community when seniors and people with disabilities were finally able to get healthcare.
