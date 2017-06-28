Northeast Montana Experiences Extreme Drought
On June 24, Governor Bullock issued an Executive Order declaring a drought emergency for various counties, including Valley and Roosevelt. The counties under this emergency have seen record low precipitation, high temperatures and excessive winds over the past two months.
