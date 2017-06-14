Nix Trial Date SetMichelle Bigelbach
Valley County resident Karla Nix has been charged with felony exploitation of an older person and her trial date has been set for July 5, at 9 a.m., in Glasgow. Nix was charged with the felony on Jan. 18, with allegations she exploited a 93-year-old woman living at Nemont Manor during the time frame of 2014 to 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Glasgow Courier.
Add your comments below
Glasgow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|May 25
|Amazenblue
|77
|Montana man guilty of kidnapping, sexually assa...
|Apr '17
|starchild777
|1
|Moving to Glasgow (May '12)
|Jan '17
|Ky person
|7
|George Daniel Miller - Name on Vietnam Veterans... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Bill Jacobson GHS...
|1
|Throw Out The Records From Here On Out (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
|The Glasgow Courier Homepage (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
|Not Your Average Valentines (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glasgow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC