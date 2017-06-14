Nix Trial Date SetMichelle Bigelbach

Valley County resident Karla Nix has been charged with felony exploitation of an older person and her trial date has been set for July 5, at 9 a.m., in Glasgow. Nix was charged with the felony on Jan. 18, with allegations she exploited a 93-year-old woman living at Nemont Manor during the time frame of 2014 to 2016.

