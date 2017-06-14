Nix Trial Date SetMichelle Bigelbach

Nix Trial Date SetMichelle Bigelbach

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Glasgow Courier

Valley County resident Karla Nix has been charged with felony exploitation of an older person and her trial date has been set for July 5, at 9 a.m., in Glasgow. Nix was charged with the felony on Jan. 18, with allegations she exploited a 93-year-old woman living at Nemont Manor during the time frame of 2014 to 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Glasgow Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glasgow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) May 25 Amazenblue 77
News Montana man guilty of kidnapping, sexually assa... Apr '17 starchild777 1
Moving to Glasgow (May '12) Jan '17 Ky person 7
George Daniel Miller - Name on Vietnam Veterans... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Bill Jacobson GHS... 1
News Throw Out The Records From Here On Out (Mar '15) Mar '15 be very careful o... 1
News The Glasgow Courier Homepage (Mar '15) Mar '15 be very careful o... 1
News Not Your Average Valentines (Mar '15) Mar '15 be very careful o... 1
See all Glasgow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glasgow Forum Now

Glasgow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glasgow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
 

Glasgow, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,201 • Total comments across all topics: 281,768,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC