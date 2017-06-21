Father's Day Car Show Clocks 67 Vehicles

Two of the classic cars available to view during the Flatland Cruisers Car Club Father's Day Show 'n Shine on June 18, including Charlie and Shelley Romo's 1964 ½ Ford Mustang Convertible . The Flatland Cruisers Car Club put on their yearly Father's Day Show 'n Shine car show at the Elk's Lodge on June 18. A wide variety of classic cars were on display, 67 to be exact, allowing car enthusiasts to compare notes with each other and allowing the general public to ohh and ahh.

