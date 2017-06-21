Father's Day Car Show Clocks 67 Vehicles
Two of the classic cars available to view during the Flatland Cruisers Car Club Father's Day Show 'n Shine on June 18, including Charlie and Shelley Romo's 1964 ½ Ford Mustang Convertible . The Flatland Cruisers Car Club put on their yearly Father's Day Show 'n Shine car show at the Elk's Lodge on June 18. A wide variety of classic cars were on display, 67 to be exact, allowing car enthusiasts to compare notes with each other and allowing the general public to ohh and ahh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Glasgow Courier.
Add your comments below
Glasgow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|May 25
|Amazenblue
|77
|Montana man guilty of kidnapping, sexually assa...
|Apr '17
|starchild777
|1
|Moving to Glasgow (May '12)
|Jan '17
|Ky person
|7
|George Daniel Miller - Name on Vietnam Veterans... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Bill Jacobson GHS...
|1
|Throw Out The Records From Here On Out (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
|The Glasgow Courier Homepage (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
|Not Your Average Valentines (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glasgow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC