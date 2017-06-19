Extreme drought hits northeast Montan...

Extreme drought hits northeast Montana, has farmers praying for rain

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

Farmers across a 200-mile swath of the northeastern part of the state have seen just a half-inch of rain in the past two months. This trend after scant winter snows has farmers from Jordan to Plentywood nervous about the 2017 harvest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glasgow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) May 25 Amazenblue 77
News Montana man guilty of kidnapping, sexually assa... Apr '17 starchild777 1
Moving to Glasgow (May '12) Jan '17 Ky person 7
George Daniel Miller - Name on Vietnam Veterans... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Bill Jacobson GHS... 1
News Throw Out The Records From Here On Out (Mar '15) Mar '15 be very careful o... 1
News The Glasgow Courier Homepage (Mar '15) Mar '15 be very careful o... 1
News Not Your Average Valentines (Mar '15) Mar '15 be very careful o... 1
See all Glasgow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glasgow Forum Now

Glasgow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glasgow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Wall Street
 

Glasgow, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,050 • Total comments across all topics: 281,939,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC