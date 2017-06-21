Changes in City Ordinance Permit Use of Certain Fireworks Within City Limits
Changes made to the city ordinance concerning fireworks will make life easier for both citizens and officers around Glasgow on July 4. The change allows citizens to fire off their fireworks from 12:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., between July 3 and July 5, and also allows for New Year's celebration fireworks from 12:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., on Dec. 31. The revision to the city ordinance will allow officers to focus on citizens setting off artillery shells and the like within city limits, instead of children using sparklers and lighting of black cats. The changes set certain limitations on what types of fireworks can be set off in town, excluding fireworks that fire projectiles or shoot sparks over 10 feet in the air.
