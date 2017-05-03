The Special Election Comes to Town

At press time, the Courier has learned that Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte is scheduled to visit Glasgow on Monday, May 8, at Farm Equipment Sales on Hwy 2. According to FES's Sarah Partridge, the event will be a barbecue and should run from 5-7 p.m. Montana House Speaker Austin Knudsen and Senator Mike Lang will be on hand to support the candidate and Representative Casey Knudsen will assist in providing a wrap-up of the 65th legislative session. Gianforte is also scheduled to stop earlier on Monday in Malta at the Great Northern Hotel on 1st Street.

