Art Square Silent Auction Returns to Glasgow
Wheatgrass Arts and Gallery's second annual ArtSquare Auction is back! Twenty-six pieces of artwork can be seen in store windows all over town, including Soma-dis Deli and The Loaded Toad. These 6"x6" canvases can be bid on at a minimum of $25 at Wheatgrass between 10-5 until Friday, May 12, 10-2 on Saturday and at the ArtSquare Auction event.
