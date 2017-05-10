Art Square Silent Auction Returns to Glasgow

Wheatgrass Arts and Gallery's second annual ArtSquare Auction is back! Twenty-six pieces of artwork can be seen in store windows all over town, including Soma-dis Deli and The Loaded Toad. These 6"x6" canvases can be bid on at a minimum of $25 at Wheatgrass between 10-5 until Friday, May 12, 10-2 on Saturday and at the ArtSquare Auction event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Glasgow Courier.