Area Causes Receive Do...Michelle Bigelbach

Donald J. Baker, son of L.J. and Jean Baker, died unexpectedly of natural cases on Jan. 8, 2016, while enjoying a hunting trip in Mexico. He was born in Glasgow, and graduated from Glasgow High School in 1960.
