Job Service to Close June 30

Representatives for the Montana Department of Labor & Industry confirmed Monday that the Job Service Glasgow office will be closing its doors due to lack of funding. The decision will take effect on June 30. Communications Director Jake Troyer told the Courier that the main cause of the cuts is a combination of significant reductions in federal workforce development funding since 2002 and restricted authorization from the Montana legislature to use existing agency funding to address budget shortfalls over the next biennium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Glasgow Courier.