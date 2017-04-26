Job Service to Close June 30
Representatives for the Montana Department of Labor & Industry confirmed Monday that the Job Service Glasgow office will be closing its doors due to lack of funding. The decision will take effect on June 30. Communications Director Jake Troyer told the Courier that the main cause of the cuts is a combination of significant reductions in federal workforce development funding since 2002 and restricted authorization from the Montana legislature to use existing agency funding to address budget shortfalls over the next biennium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Glasgow Courier.
Add your comments below
Glasgow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montana man guilty of kidnapping, sexually assa...
|Apr 18
|starchild777
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Moving to Glasgow (May '12)
|Jan '17
|Ky person
|7
|George Daniel Miller - Name on Vietnam Veterans... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Bill Jacobson GHS...
|1
|Throw Out The Records From Here On Out (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
|The Glasgow Courier Homepage (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
|Not Your Average Valentines (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glasgow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC