'Fore the Kids' Cup Announces Scholarship Opportunity
The 2nd Annual Fore the Kids Cup Golf Tournament is scheduled to be held Sunday, July 23, at the Sunnyside Golf Course in Glasgow. The sole purpose of the tournament, which was first held in September of 2016, is to raise funds for a scholarship.
