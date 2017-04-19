District Court Brief
On Monday morning a sentencing hearing was held for Adam Kelley in District Court in Glasgow. Kelley was convicted earlier this year on theft charges stemming from stealing items from several garages around Glasgow, and ultimately resulting in the theft of a vehicle.
