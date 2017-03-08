Valley View Celebrates Dr. Seuss' Birthday

Librarian Trish Collins from the Glasgow City-County library reads Dr. Seuss at Valley View Home on March 6 to celebrate Dr. Seuss' 113th birthday. The Glasgow City-County Library hosted their weekly story time at Valley View Home on March 6. Young and old came together to celebrate Dr. Seuss' 113th birthday with books, crafts and a green-egg sugar cookie.

