Trio Holds Fundraiser for Domestic Violence Services
Local Glasgow resident, Lacie Brown had a vision to raise funds for domestic violence services in Valley County, and with the assistance of her two friends, Jenny McCabe and Kim Redstone, that vision is becoming a reality. On Saturday, April 29, a clothing sale will occur at Milk River Activity Center in Glasgow to assist those in need in the community.
