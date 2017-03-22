Plea Agreements Reached in Women's Re...

Plea Agreements Reached in Women's Resource Center Thefts

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Glasgow Courier

On Dec. 7, 2016, Toni Louise Plummer-Alvernaz pled not guilty to the charge of theft in excess of $5,000 and wire fraud. She also pled not guilty to theft from a non-profit receiving federal funding which put the case in federal court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Glasgow Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glasgow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Mar 8 Vanilla Wolf 72
Moving to Glasgow (May '12) Jan '17 Ky person 7
George Daniel Miller - Name on Vietnam Veterans... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Bill Jacobson GHS... 1
News Throw Out The Records From Here On Out (Mar '15) Mar '15 be very careful o... 1
News The Glasgow Courier Homepage (Mar '15) Mar '15 be very careful o... 1
News Not Your Average Valentines (Mar '15) Mar '15 be very careful o... 1
News Klotz Reflects On His Valley View Days (Mar '15) Mar '15 be very careful o... 1
See all Glasgow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glasgow Forum Now

Glasgow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glasgow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Glasgow, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,204 • Total comments across all topics: 279,743,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC